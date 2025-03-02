FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans turned into first responders after a diver was struck by a boat propeller in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the boat crash near the the 3500 block of Northeast 21st Street, at around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Beachgoers told 7News they heard cries for help coming from a boat that reached the shore.

Families and even an off-duty firefighter rendered aid to the victim, with a 911 operator talking them through the emergency before paramedics arrived.

“The police talked us through it, told us to stay with him, keep him conscious. They gave me instructions on how to hold [the leg] tight,” said good Samaritan Megan McHugh.

The off-duty firefighter, Geovani Paredes, described the diver’s leg wound.

“We pulled him off. He did have a pretty good laceration on the back of his leg. Luckily, they already tourniqueted it, they had a tourniquet on his leg, so we kind of helped him out,” he said.

Paramedics transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. As of late Saturday night, the diver’s condition is unknown.

