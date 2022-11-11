HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Cleanup efforts on the coast of Hollywood started the day after Hurricane Nicole made landfall.

Although South Florida was not anywhere near the worse of the storm, many areas along the beach in Broward and Miami-Dade County were damaged due to the high tides, heavy rain and strong winds.

On Friday morning, bulldozers were seen throughout the beach to get sand back onto the beach and level out the sand so visitors and residents can continue to enjoy the tropical weather.

The Hollywood Broadwalk was filled with people engaging in their everyday routines one day after Nicole passed through Florida’s east coast.

The sidewalk was underwater just a few days ago, but workers quickly fixed up the beach for all to enjoy.

In Miami Beach, crews were seen pulling a lifeguard post away from the water as the beach erosion caused the structure to move closer to the sea.

People are ready to enjoy the beach once again.

“It was fabulous. Things are nice and clean. Restrooms are open and people are here having a wonderful time,” said a local woman.

Beach erosion seemed to be the biggest problem throughout the coastal areas.

The surging waves managed to push seawater onto main roads, even in South Florida.

“I can’t believe that [the hurricane] did this overnight,” said Chris, a Hollywood resident.

People who lived near Surf Road and Walnut Street could not see part of their street or their driveway because it was covered in sand.

“We had rain bands Tuesday night,” said Carmen Zayas-Bazan, a Hollywood resident. “The sand started coming off the beach into the street, and then all of Wednesday it happened, and then Wednesday night it really happened.”

7Skyforce flew above a home where the storm washed away the sand underneath its foundation.

The combination of storm surge and king tides even moved a 50-foot boat to shore in Pompano Beach yards away from the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse.

“This boat is in my backyard. It’s never here,” said John Guliano, who spotted the boat on the beach.

Debris and sand were also found in coastal neighborhoods in the aftermath of the storm.

“Considering what other cities further north of us had to encounter, we’re fine, we’re good,” said one woman.

Workers said the cleanup and leveling of the sand will take at least a few more days.

