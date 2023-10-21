FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools are helping young students read for the record.

BCPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata read to children for Jumpstart’s annual event at Floranada Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

This year, millions of students across the country will read the book “With Lots of Love,” a story about a girl who moves to the U.S. from Central America.

It’s part of an initiative to teach children the importance of reading.

“We need them reading by first grade, we need them learning to read in pre-K, even if it’s just some phonemic awareness,” said Licata. “I know it’s taxing on some children, but we have to have them there, because if we teach them to read, they have a lifetime of learning.”

More Broward schools are expected to take part in the reading next week.

