Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata on Thursday said that schools will be fully open on Friday after inclement weather caused colleges and schools in Broward to close out of an abundance of caution.

The relentless rainfall that battered South Florida all day Wednesday led Broward County Public Schools and Broward College to cancel classes on Thursday.

“Tomorrow we are expected to be open fully,” said Licata during a news conference. “We just got off the meeting with the regionals and the cabinet members. We are going to be fully open.”

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials opted to keep their schools open on Thursday.

Cellphone video sent to 7News by a parent captured a roadway that resembled a river during their morning commute.

In Northwest Miami-Dade, students arrived at American Senior High School only to end up in the dark. The school remained without electricity all day.

Most students headed home, and those who did not show up at all won’t be counted absent.

“I think we got a big ‘w’ today. We made the right decision,” said Licata. “Some areas don’t flood, but a lot of areas do, and we want to make sure that when we make a decision, it impacts everyone; it’s going to be an equitable decision.”

During a press conference, Licata said that some schools in the county remain flooded.

Those schools include the following:

C. Robert Markham Elementary School, located at 1501 NW 15th Ave

Pompano Beach Middle, located 310 NE 6th St.

North Side Elementary, located 120 NE 11th St.

Piper High School, located 8000 NW 44th St.

Northeast High School, located at 700 NE 56th St.

Western High School, located at 1200 SW 136th Ave.

But even before the heaviest rains arrived on Wednesday, Nova High School in Davie had water spilling from the ceiling.

On Thursday, the area was saturated. 7Skyforce captured waves washing over a sports field.

Pompano Beach Middle also had downed trees, and the parking lots at Northeast High look like lakes. American Heritage in Plantation has sports fields and courts covered in water.

While for some, the wild weather took away a day in the classroom, BCPS officials said they have no regrets.

“No one was in harm’s way this morning. In our view, the right call to go ahead and close down today to make sure that everyone is safe,” said Licata.

Licata also said that two to three schools in Broward experienced power issues.

As of late Thursday afternoon, FPL officials said they were looking at the power outage at American Senior High. There is no word as to when power might be restored.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.