FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools are shipping critical supplies for storm relief.

The school district collected relief donations for Hurricane Melissa for over a month, from first-aid kits to batteries, and will now send them to hurricane-impacted areas.

Hurricane Melissa left several regions severely damaged when it passed through Jamaica back in October.

This international relief effort highlights the power of community and humanitarian aid in a crisis.

