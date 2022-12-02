(WSVN) - With the hurricane season officially over, Broward County Public Schools will now utilize two previously scheduled early release days as make-up days to regain lost time caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

The dates for these make-up days are Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 and Thursday, April 20.

District schools will utilize full-day schedules for those two days.

For high schools, mid-term testing scheduled for Dec. 20 to 23, which typically allows for early dismissal, will now be converted to full-day schedules.

The changes are being done to satisfy Florida’s requirement for instructional hours.

The potential hurricane make-up days were planned for and were included in the county’s 2022/2023 school year calendar with the dates selected in consideration of students, families and staff commitments for vacations and holidays.

To view the amended BCPS calendar, click here.

