DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After several meetings and town halls with the community, Broward County Public Schools announced it will not be closing several schools for the upcoming school year.

The decision will keep Oakridge Elementary in Hollywood, Broward Estates Elementary School, and Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach open.

“The analysis that was done, data that was gathered, the logic that was used to make these considerations from the superintendent just didn’t pass their standards,” said Broward County School Board Member Dr. Allen Zeman.

Parents and students of the respective schools felt relieved as they heard the announcement.

“This morning, on the announcements, they said they’re not going to close down the school anymore,” said one student.

“Yeah, we’re all happy!” said a second student.

Another school that is celebrating the news is Virginia Shuman Young Elementary School, which would have seen its popular Montessori program be moved to Bennett Elementary, approximately two miles away. Now, they get to keep it.

“When we heard, two weeks ago, the community was devastated,” said Erin Gohl, pleased parent of student at Virginia Shuman. “I am so grateful for the superintendent for listening to the community input. He was willing to hear us and I am so grateful that he shifted the proposal so quickly.”

While it is a win for the schools, Broward Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn is set to discuss his next idea on Tuesday.

Zeman said other school closures could still be coming.

“The school board might look at the 10 schools that have the lowest enrollment rates and say ‘Look, if we have to close 40, 50, 60 schools over the next few years, shouldn’t we get started with these 10?” said Zeman.

The Tuesday meeting in Plantation will have more details on what the school board plans to do with their repurposing plan.

