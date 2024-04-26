FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County school event proved to students that real men read.

Male role models helped ignite a love for reading at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

It’s part of Broward County Public Schools’ “Real Men Read” initiative, which pairs students with positive male figures to show the value of reading and literacy development.

Thurgood Marshall Elementary’s principal, Michael Billins, spoke with 7News about what students are gaining from this experience and just how important this initiative is.

“At the elementary level, the majority of our teachers and instructors are female, and not often do kids hear the tone of a man’s voice, the intonation of how he speaks, so it’s really, really important to get some of the male role models in our community to come work with our kids,” he said.

Some mentors in the past have included BCPS’ superintendent, spiritual leaders, and even the fathers and grandfathers of some of the students.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.