WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward County Public Schools are providing protection to children and their families after several students got sick with measles at Manatee Bay Elementary.

Medical personnel provided free vaccinations to students at the school, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the district, 92% of the students at the school were already vaccinated for measles.

“I’m a pediatrician, so I think it’s very important we continue to vaccinate our children,” said a parent.

The outbreak of measles at the school was first reported on Friday after one student contracted the disease. That number then increased to four students over Presidents’ Day weekend. On Tuesday afternoon, the district confirmed two additional cases, raising the total to six.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata walked the halls of the elementary school on Tuesday to thank teachers and staff.

“We know what goes on in schools is so important. We can never forget that you are the front line for educating our children,” Licata said.

Licata said that if a child is vaccinated, they are safe to go to school.

“It’s safe. It’s safe if your child is vaccinated,” Licata said.

The Florida Department of Health released a letter on Tuesday detailing how easily measles spreads. They said that up to 90% of people who don’t have immunity and who are exposed will get it.

Health officials said that if people are vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella, they’re about 98% percent protected from the highly contagious disease.

“The hallmark of measles is the rash, though, and that occurs a few days later,” said Dr. Ron Ford, chief medical officer at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. “The rash is red, dotted rash that starts on the face, around the hairline, behind the ears, and then spreads to the trunk and then to the extremities,” he said. “That’s one of the unique features of the measles rash, is where it starts and the way it spreads.”

If anyone is showing symptoms, make sure to call your healthcare provider first before showing up.

