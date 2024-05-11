(WSVN) - After a few weeks of town hall meetings with the community, the school district has decided to take school closures out of their proposal at this time.

Many parents and students were relieved after a town hall with Broward County Public School officials on Friday.

School district officials have been holding town halls to receive feedback for a few weeks discussing closing or reconfiguring several schools to improve efficiency in the district.

Most parents, teachers, and students were against the idea but now the Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn has listened.

After Friday’s town hall, Hepburn recommends not closing the schools Broward Estates Elementary in Lauderhill, Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach, and Oakridge Elementary in Hollywood.

He is also recommending the proposal to convert Virginia Shuman Young Elementary in Fort Lauderdale from a Montessori Magnet to a neighborhood school be scraped as well.

The superintendent said in a statement on Friday it is still assessing other parts of the plan, such as grade and program reconfigurations, as well as exploring new partnerships.

Following community input, Superintendent Hepburn has revised his considerations for the Board on redefining BCPS. School closures are no longer proposed at this stage. Instead, he will recommend grade and program reconfigurations, explore partnerships, and sell property to regain students and bolster capital reserves. He will continue assessing BCPS with community feedback to shape the next phase of redefining our schools. John J. Sullivan

Chief Communications and Legislative Affairs Officer

Now the school board will discuss the superintendent’s recommendations at a workshop Tuesday at Plantation High School.

