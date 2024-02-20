WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward County officials said another measles cases in the county has been detected.

The update, provided by BCPS spokesperson John J. Sullivan on Monday, brings the total number of measles cases reported at Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston to five.

Over the weekend, Broward County Public School officials confirmed four cases of measles at the elementary school.

Health officials said that if you are vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella, you’re about 98% percent protected from the highly contagious disease.

Doctors at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital said measles is caused by a virus similar to the flu, COVID-19, or a cold.

Dr. Ron Ford, chief medical officer at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital said symptoms include a fever, cough, and inflammation around the eyes.

“The hallmark of measles is the rash, though, and that occurs a few days later. The rash is red, dotted rash that starts on the face, around the hairline, behind the ears, and then spreads to the trunk and then to the extremities,” he said. “That’s one of the unique features of the measles rash, is where it starts and the way it spreads.”

Experts said the transmission period is roughly four days before the rash is visible and four days after the rash appears.

South Florida isn’t the only area seeing a rise in cases. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are at least 20 measles cases in 11 other states.

The latest case in Broward comes as a House subcommittee on the COVID pandemic talked about lower rates of vaccinations last week.

“I’m very concerned with the hesitancy by so many today to vaccinate their children. That’s a grave concern of mine,” said U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup from Ohio.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said vaccines save lives.

“Vaccines work. We know from clear and compelling evidence that vaccines save the lives of millions of children and adults every year by producing immune responses that prevent diseases such as measles, influenza and COVID-19,” said Marks.

School officials said they deep cleaned the school over the weekend and have changed all the air filters.

