WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward County Public School officials confirmed on Monday that two recent cases of measles reported by the Florida Department of Health did not come from Manatee Bay Elementary in Weston.

According to BCPS, the cases of measles at the elementary school remained at six. As a result of the measles outbreak, 200 children were kept out of school last week.

“We’re doing everything possible here at the school, with cleaning and changing air filters,” said Broward County Public School Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata. “We’re keeping parents informed as much as possible.”

The latest uptick, confirmed during the weekend by the FDOH, brought the current total to eight, with the youngest patient being 4 years old or younger, and the oldest being between 10 and 14, officials said.

There has been some controversy during the outbreak as the state went against recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for unvaccinated students.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said, “When measles is detected in a school, it is normally recommended that individuals without history of prior infection or vaccination stay home for up to 21 days. This is the period of time that the virus can be transmitted.”

Despite detailing how easily measles spread, Ladapo said, “DOH is deferring to parents or guardians to make decisions about school attendance.”

Health officials say people who have been vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella are 98% protected. Health experts explain that transmission can happen about four days before a rash appears and four days after.

“The hallmark of measles is the rash, though, and that occurs a few days later. The rash is red, dotted rash that starts on the face, around the hairline, behind the ears, and then spreads to the trunk and then to the extremities,” said Dr. Ron Ford, chief medical officer at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. “That’s one of the unique features of the measles rash, is where it starts and the way it spreads.”

Cases aren’t just popping up in South Florida. CDC officials said there are at least 20 measles cases in 11 other states.

It is unclear what area of Broward County the two new cases of measles came from.

