(WSVN) - Broward County Public School leaders are set to make suggestions to address a dramatic drop in enrollment.

Over the past 10 years, the county reports 35,000 fewer students partly due to more options, lower birth rates, and more families moving out of Broward County due to rising costs.

This year, the district created a program to consolidate and close schools, with a handful of campuses closing.

On Tuesday school board leaders will talk about 34 more schools which could close or be consolidated.

