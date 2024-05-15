PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward School leaders are changing course on a proposal to close schools and now are exploring other options to fill empty classrooms during a recent workshop on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, school board members met for a workshop at Plantation High School where the public was allowed to address concerns over school closures.

“Any transition is going to be challenging,” said Erin Gohl, a parent.

In recent weeks, parents, school staff, and students told school officials in special town hall meetings they were not in favor of the proposal to close schools, repurpose schools, or reconfigure grade levels.

The first version of Broward School’s transition proposed by the district included closing three schools: Broward Estates Elementary in Lauderhill, Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach, and Oakridge Elementary in Hollywood.

However, on May 10, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn told parents he would recommend to the school board to explore other options, saving the three schools from closure for now.

“I am so grateful to the superintendent for listening to the community input. He was willing to hear us,” said Gohl.

A student told 7News how excited they were to hear the news that their school will not be closing last week.

“This morning, on the announcements, they said they not gonna close down the school no more,” said a student.

“Yeah, we all happy,” said another student.

Changes are still expected for Broward County Public Schools because district staff said the problem still remains that students are leaving the district. It’s reported that the district has tens of thousands more seats than students.

The idea of these plans is to bring kids back into public schools from private and charter schools.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, the BCPS unveiled a new plan that details boundary changes for some schools and grade reconfigurations for others.

Under this new plan, schools like Pines Middle School in Pembroke Pines will switch to grades K-12. Hollywood Central Elementary will become a K-8 school.

No schools under this plan will close.

Some school board members wonder if this new plan is realistic.

“Do you believe in the law of gravity — I do and I believe in the laws of economics too,” said Dr. Allen Zeman, Broward County School Board Member. “So over time, there will be a right sizing of our campuses. We will go from 239 [schools] to something close to 180. Remember, the number of children in Broward County continues to decline.”

This new plan is expected to be voted on by the school board in June. If passed, the plan will be implemented in the 2025-2026 school year.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.