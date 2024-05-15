PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward School leaders and superintendent continued discussions on whether or not to close schools during a recent workshop on Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s workshop at Plantation High School, despite Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn’s recommendation not to close schools, some school leaders suggested revisiting closing schools.

“It is inevitable that Broward County will close schools,” said Dr. Allen Zeman, Broward County School Board Member.

Hepburn reminded the officials of the current recommendations that were on the table to discuss.

“School closures are not being recommended during this initial phase,” he said.

District staff report that the district has tens of thousands more seats than students and that is costing the district money. The idea of these plans is to bring kids back into public schools from private and charter schools.

The first version of Broward School’s transition proposed by the district included closing three schools: Broward Estates Elementary in Lauderhill, Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach, and Oakridge Elementary in Hollywood.

However, during a town hall meeting on May 10, Hepburn told parents he would recommend to the school board to explore other options, saving the three schools from closure for now.

“I am so grateful to the superintendent for listening to the community input. He was willing to hear us,” said Erin Gohl, a parent.

A student told 7News before Tuesday’s workshop how excited they were to hear the news that their school would not be closing last week.

“This morning, on the announcements, they said they not gonna close down the school no more,” said a student.

“Yeah, we all happy,” said another student.

The proposed new plan would focus on redrawing boundary lines and reconfiguring some grade levels. Under the new BCPS Redefining Plan, schools like Pines Middle School in Pembroke Pines will switch to grades K-12. Hollywood Central Elementary will become a K-8 school.

The public was allowed to attend the workshop and parents had mixed feelings about the new plan and ongoing talks about school closures.

“What you have now is trash,” said one parent.

“Your willingness to listen to the community’s feedback reflects on the commitment to our children’s educational and psychological well-being,” said one parent.

“I would like to start tonight by thanking the superintendent for listening to our community and having the courage to change course,” said a woman.

After hours of input, the course seemed to shift again among school officials.

“You know what the solution is, I want to see the solution, this is not the solution,” said Daniel Foganholi, Broward School Board Member.

“We do need to close schools,” said Lori Alhadeff, Broward School Chair

“This is kicking the can down the road,” said Torey Alston, Broward School Board Member. “I’ve been the anti-kick the can down the road and unfortunately this plan as presented will put this board in that posture.”

Some school board members wonder if this new plan is realistic.

“Do you believe in the law of gravity — I do and I believe in the laws of economics too,” said Zeman. “So over time, there will be a right sizing of our campuses. We will go from 239 [schools] to something close to 180. Remember, the number of children in Broward County continues to decline.”

In recent weeks, parents, school staff, and students told school officials in special town hall meetings they were not in favor of the proposal to close schools, repurpose schools, or reconfigure grade levels.

“Any transition is going to be challenging,” said Gohl.

The school board will meet again for another workshop in May. School leaders are asking Hepburn to come back and have a plan to close between seven to eight schools. These schools have not been named.

The school board will continue to ask the community for their input but when or if we will see schools close in the 2025-2026 or 2026-2027 school year is yet to be determined.

