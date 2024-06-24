CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Monday marked the first day of summer school and the launch of Broward County Public Schools’ pilot program to implement the use of walk-through metal detectors throughout the county.

The first two schools participating in the pilot program are Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines and JP Taravella High School in Coral Springs.

The two schools were selected because they are high schools and were previously chosen as summer school sites, so naturally, they fit the criteria and seamlessly allowed the weapon detection system implementation to begin and undergo its proper testing before fully launching in the Fall.

At Flanagan High School, there were about 300 students working their way through the new metal detection system Monday morning. Their bags were also sifted through as part of the new security protocol.

Students said it did not take any added time and that the procedure was pretty easy. Parents told 7News that the added security was necessary and welcomed.

“I think it’s the best because security is never less,” said María Buendía, a parent. “I think the more security, more measures, I think are the best.”

Earlier this year, the Broward County School Board voted unanimously to place walk-through metal detectors in some schools as a pilot program for the upcoming 2024- 2025 school year. The pilot program will lay out the groundwork for a broader application that encompass 31 district high schools and six K-12 centers.

According to district officials, the walk-through metal detectors are intended to reduce the number of weapons brought onto school campuses and will be an added layer of protection for students, staff and families.

“These are very important,” said Dr. Howard Hepburn, Broward School Superintendent. “It’s an additional layer of safety for our staff and for our students. I know our board, we want to be the beacon and continue to be the beacon of safety across the nation and this is just an additional layer to ensure that we can be as safe as possible.”

The system is calibrated to look for weapons such as firearms and knives.

Data from both high schools will be collected and monitored daily to iron out the kinks before the upcoming school year starts.

