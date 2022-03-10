DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A physical altercation at a school in Dania Beach, involving an assistant principal and a 13-year-old student, is at the center of an investigation by school district officials, and this is not the first time the administrator has been accused of troubling treatment.

Cellphone video captured the altercation in the cafeteria at Olsen Middle School, Wednesday afternoon.

The father of the student who was involved in the fight said he was not surprised about the incident but takes issue with how the school’s administration and principal tried to sugarcoat the situation.

The father identified Charles Zimmerman, the assistant principal of Olsen Middle School, in the video.

The recording showed Zimmerman as he grabbed the 13-year-old student and pushed her into a metal podium. At that point she fell on the floor of the cafeteria.

The concerned parent, who only wants to be identified as Lorenzo, said no one had called him. He said a friend of the 13-year-old girl called him, sent him video of the fight and explained what had occurred.

“I had to come to the school myself and say, ‘Hey, surprise, I’m here. Somebody beat my daughter up. What’s going on?'” said Lorenzo. “The school definitely neglected her and neglected me.”

When he arrived at the school, Lorenzo said, he was told by the assistant principal that nothing had happened, although there was an incident being investigated.

“I am baffled, upset and hurt,” said Lorenzo. “My daughter is confused and doesn’t know why this happened.”

The student involved shared her side of the story.

“It was an argument, and Mr. Zimmerman took it upon himself to grab me with extra force and slam me against the metal podium,” she said. “I hit the back of my head.”

“First of all, looking at the video, look at all the aggression towards the student, a girl, like – I don’t even understand how he still has a job,” said Lorenzo.

It remains unclear what prompted Zimmerman to grab the student.

A spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools released a statement that reads, “A staff member, who attempted to de-escalate a physical confrontation between two students in the cafeteria today, Wednesday, March 9, is being investigated. The employee is being reassigned away from the school and students to an administrative location pending the outcome of the investigation.”

7News has learned Zimmerman had similar accusations made against him in 2019 at a different school. The outcome of that investigation is unclear.

