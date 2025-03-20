FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools held a rally at Dillard High School to help students stand up to negative peer pressure.

The district brought over 2,000 students to the Above The Influence rally in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The event, featuring a special Unity of High School Bands performance and a motivational speaker, aimed to boost students’ confidence when standing up to things like drugs, bullying, racism and other destructive behaviors.

Local leaders said it’s a vital lesson for students to learn.

“Peer pressure is so tough. When you’re in high school, and when you’re a kid growing up, making sure these kids are able to rise above the influence, and this rally is a perfect way to make sure we get kids pumped up to make sure they make positive choices,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, D-Fla.

The district also launched a Gold Medallion program to recognize schools for implementing high-quality prevention programs.

