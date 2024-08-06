(WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools is on the hunt for new bus drivers ahead of the start of the school year.

The county is hosting a job fair on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11 at four locations for their transportation department.

The four terminal locations are:

North Terminal: 1751 NW 22nd Avenue Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Central Terminal: 3831 NW 10th Avenue Oakland Park, FL 33309

South Terminal: 900 S. University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Central West Terminal: 2320 College Avenue Davie, FL 33317

The county is offering a starting salary of $18 an hour, enrollment in the state’s retirement system, healthcare insurance, benefits, and a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

For more information, please call 754-321-4401 or email drive@browardschools.com.

