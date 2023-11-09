POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to help provide the building blocks for a good education. This partnership is leading some deserving families up the steps to success.

BCPS is the number one employer of Habitat families, and on Thursday, school board members helped build another deserving family’s home sweet home.

7News cameras captured crews hard at work at the inaugural Broward County Public Schools Build Day.

Participants contributed to the construction of affordable homes for deserving families in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

“What goes through my mind is I’m learning something new; I’ve never been a part of this process,” said Petra Fraser, a Broward County Public School teacher and a beneficiary of the Habitat for Humanity program.

Facing the challenge of rising living costs, Fraser said, she thought about moving because she couldn’t afford rent, let alone buy a home.

But thanks to Habitat for Humanity, she not only became a homeowner, but is also part of the first-ever Broward County Public Schools Build Day.

“I never thought that that was possible,” she said.

Fraser’s new home is one of 76 residences in the Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach, marking the largest affordable home ownership community in the county.

“I grew up three miles from here. I remember us in our home, and it was what you knew, it was your home. Every family deserves that,” said Broward County Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata.

Because the land was donated and sponsors covered home expenses, Fraser was able to secure an interest-free loan.

However, like other beneficiaries, Fraser actively contributed to the construction, putting in a mandatory 300 hours of sweat equity.

“There’s a requirement that we complete 300 sweat equity hours. We work towards our home, but honestly, many of us do more than that,” said Fraser.

The demand for these homes was overwhelming, with over 10,000 applicants, a substantial portion being associated with Broward County Public Schools.

“This is, like, a perfect alignment of how folks that care about education and the future also want to live in their own home,” said Lily Pardo, Board Chair for Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

Fraser said she will forever be grateful for her very first home.

“That’s going to be my house right over there, OK?” she said.

It’s been shown that the children of parents who own their own home tend to do better in school. They are also 25% more likely to graduate from high school and twice as likely to go to college.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.