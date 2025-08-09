MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Days before students are set to return to class across Broward County, school district officials are putting safety first.

Broward County Public Schools’ Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness Department distributed crisis-alert badges to staff in Miramar, Friday afternoon.

Staff also underwent hands-on training with the new emergency alert system, which is designed to improve real-time responses and overall safety on campuses.

Broward County is welcoming its students back to school on Monday.

