WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward County Public Schools officials have confirmed three additional measles cases at an elementary school in Weston.

The update, provided by BCPS spokesperson John J. Sullivan on Saturday afternoon, brings the total number of cases reported at Manatee Bay Elementary School to four.

The school district confirmed one case of the highly contagious disease at the school on Friday afternoon.

Sullivan issued a statement that reads:

“The health, safety and welfare of our students and staff remain our utmost priority. The District continues to work closely with the Florida Department of Health – Broward following three additional confirmed measles cases at Manatee Bay Elementary School. The school’s principal is keeping families informed and following health department guidelines to safeguard our community.” John J. Sullivan, Chief Communications and Legislative Affairs Officer, Broward County Public Schools

The Florida Department of Health is monitoring the situation, but officials have not specified whether it was a student or staff who brought the disease to school grounds.

