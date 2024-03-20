FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools board members approved the implementations of metal detectors across district schools during a meeting Wednesday morning.

The meeting, taking place at the Kathleen C. Wright building in Fort Lauderdale, comes in the wake of alarming incidents that have escalated concerns about security.

The board finalized a plan to install metal detectors at 10 district high schools and 6 through 12 centers. The initiative is set to kick off with a pilot program this summer at two schools, laying out the groundwork for a broader application that encompass 31 campuses throughout Broward County.

District members moved quickly to implement these new measures after two disturbing events in January where loaded firearms and illicit substances were discovered on school premises, notably at Deerfield Beach High School and Stranahan High School, leading to the arrest of three students.

In an effort to prevent such incidents, the district had previously intensified its security measures by introducing random checks.

“Broward County Schools Police wants to remind you about our random metal detection screening program, which is intended to decrease the number of weapons and dangerous objects brought onto school campuses,” stated an educational video from the districts police department.

The meeting will address the procurement of CEIA OpenGate systems for the initial 10 schools, with a budget of $540,000 set aside for this purpose. The selection of this system follows a review by the district after its usage across dozens of Florida school districts, with an equal amount considering its adoption.

The overall cost of the safety upgrade is estimated to be over $1.8 million. The strategy would equip every entrance at the designated high school and centers with metal detectors.

The school board will also discuss the “Redefining BCPS” initiative, which involves deliberations on potential school closures.

Wednesday’s agenda will be packed with controversial topics, with metal detectors being a primary focus.

