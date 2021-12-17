FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools announced a new contract agreement that will raise the salaries and bring in more income for members of the Broward Teachers Union.

School district officials announced the early holiday present on Friday.

“We are so excited to be able to announce this tentative agreement before we go on winter break and wish all of our employees happy holidays,” said Broward School Board Chair Laurie Rich Levinson.

The tentative agreement ensures a raise for teachers in the following ways:

A $2,000 one-time stipend for all education professional unit members.

A salary increase of 1.33% for “highly effective” teachers on the Pay for Performance schedule.

A 1% increase for “effective” teachers on that schedule.

“In addition, $1,000 bonus for personnel who did not qualify for the $1,000 disaster relief bonus from the state,” said Rich Levinson.

The raises will directly benefit Broward teachers who help deliver a brighter future for their students.

Anna Fusco, the president of the Broward Teachers Union, said school budgets are set by states.

“Going through these hard times, there have been a lot of adjustments, not just in Broward County Public Schools but throughout the state,” she said.

Given what the district has to work with, Fusco said, the contract agreement is a fair deal that put more cash in teachers’ pockets.

“We know that if they could do more that they would. The group, they know what they’re dealing with,” she said. “They know, when we have these conversations, that I am tough, but I am realistic.”

Those salary increases are recurring every year of the contract. The contract still needs to be ratified by union members.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.