FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five students from Stranahan High School were taken to the hospital after they consumed edibles, school district officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to a call that the five students were sick after ingesting some kind of edible at the school, located at 1800 SW 5th Place, Wednesday morning.

According to Broward County Public Schools, paramedics transported the five students to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution.

7News spoke with a mother of one of the students who said her 14-year-old daughter did not know what she was ingesting, only that another student presented it to her as some sort of candy.

The teenage girl is being treated for nausea, but she and the other students are expected to be OK.

As of noon on Wednesday, officials have not specified where those edibles came from or how they were brought to campus.

