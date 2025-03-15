DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A basketball coach at Nova High School in Davie is accused of sex-related offenses involving a minor.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Weston District arrested Dequan Andre Sierra on Friday.

The 29-year-old faces one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct and one count of unlawful sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years old, according to jail records.

Officials with Broward County Public Schools said Sierra will be reassigned away from students while the investigation is conducted.

BCPS spokesperson John J. Sullivan issued a statement that reads:

“BCPS is deeply disturbed by the allegations and remains committed to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students. The employee in question will be reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the investigation and will face termination if the allegations are substantiated.”

Sierra has been placed on a $50,000 bond and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

