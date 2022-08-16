CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A basketball coach has been arrested after attacking another coach and a player.

Cellphone video captured footage of Peterlantz Dantes attacking the coach and a player after losing a basketball game last week.

It happened during the Back-to-School Jam Fest, inside the Coral Springs Gymnasium.

The event’s organizer said Dantes lost the championship game.

“There’s no excuse for what he did, chasing down a child,” said Marcus McGee, basketball tournament organizer.

The 40-year-old coach was arrested and charged with two counts of battery.

His behavior was much better when he stood before of a judge the following day, as he and the judge exchanged cordial “good morning” greetings.

When approached by 7News, Dantes had nothing to say as he walked away, wearing a shirt that said “coach” on the back.

His coaching days are likely to be over, for the time being.

He is not allowed back into the gym, and the organizer said he’s not welcomed back.

“He has been banned from all of our events,” McGee said. “You don’t see adults, a coach attacking a child.”

The player suffered an eye injury, according to police, and the other coach tore his hamstring.

