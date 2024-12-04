POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Barrington Irving Technical Training School was unveiled in Pompano Beach Wednesday morning.

The state-of-the art facility offers hands-on training for high school students and adults, as well as job placement.

The facility is named after the pilot himself, who grew up in South Florida. Barrington Irving said the school is just the first step toward advancing the industry in the area.

“Mark my words,” said Barrington Irving. “Pompano Airport and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport will become training hubs to serve communities directly focused on aviation-related careers.”

Irving’s educational resource company offers a curriculum based on his expeditions in more than 70 countries.

In 2007, he became the youngest person to fly solo around the world.

