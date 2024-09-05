COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek Fire Rescue responded to a barn fire that killed a horse and injured another after fierce flames tore through their barn.

Firefighters responded to the incident at The Red Stone-Ranch located at 4551 Northwest 39th Avenue early Thursday morning.

7Skyforce over the destroyed structure where the animal is covered by a tarp.

The fire was secluded to one part of the property. No people were injured.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.