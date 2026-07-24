DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A barber shop in Dania Beach went up in flames.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue units responded to a strip mall of Southwest First Avenue and First Street on Friday morning.

Crews said the fire was contained to the barber shop and they were able to get it quickly under control.

7News cameras captured smoke pouring out of the front door.

Nobody was hurt and an investigation is now underway into the cause of the fire.

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