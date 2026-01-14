PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A new parking garage opened up at Baptist Health Medical Center in Plantation.

Hospital officials along with Rick Case Automotive Group officials unveiled the Rick Case Parking Garage on Wednesday morning.

The naming follows a $1 million donation from Rita Case, the dealership group’s CEO and president.

“We couldn’t be more appreciative for Baptist Health naming the parking garage after Rick with our contribution to them this year,” said Case.

Officials say the money will benefit microsurgery research and enhanced technology at the orthopedic center.

“Rita’s vision has been to make sure that we are funding the kind of groundbreaking research in orthopedics, particularly in hand care and hand surgeries, that will save people’s abilities and lives,” said Baptist Health Foundation CEO Alex Villoch.

The gift will also enable the hospital to more efficiently train doctors in specialized orthopedic care.

