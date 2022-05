PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The pilot of a banner plane had a scare while up in the air.

An engine problem on Thursday forced the banner itself into the water near the Haulover Inlet, just north of the Broad Causeway.

The pilot was able to land safely a few minutes later at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

