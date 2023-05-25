PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Piper PA 25 Pawnee banner plane crashed on the airfield at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The crash occurred shortly after noon on Thursday, prompting the dispatch of Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue.

The incident, similar to a fatal crash that occurred last week in Hollywood, involved the same model of aircraft.

As 7Skyforce hovered over the scene, the banner plane could be observed in an upright position on the grass.

At this time, it remains unclear if there are any injuries associated with the crash.

