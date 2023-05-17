HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A banner plane burst into flames after crashing on a road adjacent to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Live video footage from 7Skyforce showed the aircraft engulfed in flames as fire crews vigorously sprayed water onto the wreckage located on North Park Road, Wednesday afternoon.

In another video capturing the incident, the plane was seen veering erratically through the air before ultimately descending rapidly and hitting the ground.

Once the fire was extinguished, all that remained was the charred shell of the aircraft.

Given the ongoing investigation, limited details have been disclosed thus far regarding the incident.

