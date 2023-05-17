HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a banner plane crashed on a road adjacent to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and burst into flames.

Live video footage from 7Skyforce showed the aircraft engulfed in flames as fire crews vigorously sprayed water onto the wreckage located on North Park Road, Wednesday afternoon.

In another video capturing the incident, the plane was seen veering erratically through the air before ultimately descending rapidly and hitting the ground.

Once the fire was extinguished, all that remained was the charred shell of the aircraft.

According to police, the plane left from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Officials confirmed to 7News that one person was onboard and died as a result of the crash.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area as an investigation by Hollywood Police is underway.

