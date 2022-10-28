(WSVN) - One company gave a generous donation to support a South Florida Community.

Habitat for Humanity received a big check from Bank of America at a ceremony in Pompano Beach.

The bank awarded the nonprofit organization with a $50,000 grant.

Funds will go toward the organization’s mission to provide affordable housing.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami call 305-634-3628 or visit their website. For information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward click here or call 954-396-3030.

