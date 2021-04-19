Bald eaglet rescued after nest collapse in Pembroke Pines nature preserve

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews recovered a baby bald eagle after it fell from a nest at a nature preserve in Pembroke Pines, thanks to two devoted wildlife photographers.

Lazaro De Jesus is part of a group of photographers that come out to take pictures in the Chapel Trail Nature Preserve, Sunday afternoon.

He was the first one to notice the eaglet had fallen from its nestin the area of near Northwest 208th Avenue and Johnson Street.

“When we find out [about] the missing baby eagle, we feel very sad,” he said.

De Jesus called his friend Phil Martin for help.

“Another photographer comes, and I tell him … and he [gets in] contact with people with the rescue,” said De Jesus, “and they come, go inside of the bushes, and finally, they find out the baby eagle is still alive.”

Martin said he has been watching that nest for more than a decade.

“Today, one of the eagle watchers called me to notify me that the nest had collapsed, and would I come out and check it out,” he said. “I have a background in wildlife rescue, and when I came, the next, in fact, did collapse, and I could hear one of the eagles crying.”

Martin called in several animal rescue groups and firefighters to come to the preserve and rescue the eaglet.

“I notified Pelican Harbor, Wildlife Rescue, I asked them to respond, and I enlisted the help of the Pembroke Pines Fire Department,” he said. “We did a cursory examination on the eaglet, and it appeared to have a broken wing in several places, but there was no blood or other trauma visible.”

Martin said he put the bird in his car and transported it to the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station’s wildlife facility for medical care.

“I love these birds. They’re the symbol of our great nation,” said Martin. “I’m just so happy and blessed that we were able to retrieve this eaglet, who is approximately six weeks old, and bring her to the medical professionals who will give her a chance on life.”

Martin said this has happened before, and he relies on eagle watchers and photographers to stay vigilant.

