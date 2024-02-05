SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school celebrated a big upgrade.

Bair Middle School in Sunrise held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its new renovated media center.

The school received a $1.3 million boost for improvements through the voter-approved Smart Bond Program.

The extensive upgrades, funded by the program, include a state-of-the-art media center, upgraded fire alarms, renovated restrooms and new windows throughout the school.

