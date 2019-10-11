Bahamian family reunites at FLL with dog they left behind after Dorian

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - They were separated in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. Now a Bahamian family and the dog they were forced to leave behind have been reunited, thanks in part to a pet rescue group.

7News cameras captured the Cornish family as they waited for Boxe, their beloved pet, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday evening.

“It’s the best Christmas present I could ever have. I don’t need another Christmas present,” said Eva Adderley, one of the dogs’ owners, as she fought back tears.

The Cornishes said they have been incomplete for more than a month. After the storm hit Abaco Island in September, the family rushed to evacuate.

However, they were forced to leave Boxe with a neighbor.

“It was really hard. Trust me,” said Charlie Cornish.

But that separation ended on Friday. 7News cameras showed Boxe peeking out of the plane’s exit moments after it touched down at FLL.

The group Wings of Rescue, along with the American Humane Association and the International Fund for Animal Welfare, found Boxe, still in the family’s neighborhood, and flew him to Fort Lauderdale.

“Puppy!” a child is heard screaming as Boxe walked into the terminal and into the arms of his owners.

“Thanks be to God. He’s here with us,” said Adderley. “Now our family is completed. It feels like Christmas.”

The Cornishes have been staying with friends in Palm Beach County. They said they have no idea when they’ll be able to go back home.

