DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A father lost his life after he caught a bacterial infection from eating raw oysters.

Roger “Rocky” Pinckney was a boxer who left behind two children, Jaelynn and Austin after his dining experience at a Dania Beach restaurant took a turn for the worse.

Jaelynn shared her thoughts on her father who passed away on July 31.

“He was an amazing dad,” said Jaelynn. “He was super supportive, loving. He always made sure to tell me that he loved me.”

Roger and his daughter decided to eat at the Rustic Inn to celebrate Jaelynn’s birthday. He ordered the shrimp and, since Roger loved raw oysters, he ordered fresh Virginia blue point oysters, according to a report made by Florida Health Department.

The father got sick the following day; he went to the hospital on his 44th birthday but he would die there moments later.

“I called him for his birthday,” said Jaelynn. “He said he was in excruciating pain and he couldn’t walk.”

The Florida Health Department visited the Rustic Inn as part of their investigation and reported that he was infected with Vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria that can be found in raw oysters.

“It can spread to the bloodstream so it can cause a serious infection that is potentially very deadly,” said Cleveland Clinic Gastroenterologist Dr. Leyla Maric. “30% of patients can present in shock and have very low blood pressure within those first 12 hours of possible admission.”

The manager of the seafood restaurant said he served hundreds of customers the day the father and daughter visited the establishment; Roger was the only one to fall ill.

“I love oysters, but I’ll stop eating them,” said fellow customer, Will Rye.

Roger’s children are grieving the loss of their father.

“Just taking it one step at a time healing,” said Jaelynn. “I talk to him about it in a weird way. You know, if I’m feeling down, I just talk, hoping he can hear me.”

If you would like to help Roger’s two children, they have a GoFundMe if you would like to donate.

