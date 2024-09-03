WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby is OK after lightning struck a home in West Park and traveled through a room where they were sleeping.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the home in the area of 3808 SW 33rd Court, Tuesday morning.

According to the family that lives at the home, the lightning struck the pavement outside the home, which then traveled up a metal fence and shot through the ceiling into a bedroom where the 1-year-old baby was sleeping.

The Sheetrock fell onto the baby’s crib.

“My sister said, ‘Call me,’ she said, ‘Come, come,’ inside the house is the bed, the baby, it’s terrible,” said a man.

The baby was not struck and the baby’s mother and father were not injured, but a hole was formed in the home’s ceiling.

“The baby is OK, but for now, no problem,” the man said. “For now, no problem.”

Repairs are now being made at the home.

