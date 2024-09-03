HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby is OK after lightning struck a metal fence in West Park and traveled through a room where they were sleeping.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the home in the area of 3808 SW 33rd Court, Tuesday morning.

According to the family that lives at the home, the lightning struck the pavement outside the home, which then traveled up a metal fence and shot through the ceiling into a bedroom where the 1-year-old baby was sleeping.

The Sheetrock fell onto the baby’s mattress.

“My sister said, ‘Call me,’ she said, ‘Come, come,’ inside the house is the bed, the baby, it’s terrible,” said a man.

Nobody was injured but a hole was formed in the home’s ceiling.

“The baby is OK, but for now, no problem,” the man said. “For now, no problem.”

Repairs are now being made at the home.

Up north in Hallandale Beach, the bad weather caused a mother of six to evacuate her household after her ceiling fell down.

“Literally just mothers instincts. I had to get my babies out,” said Tkyana Bryant.

Bryant said her roof was already in bad shape and the recent round of storms did not help.

“It started coming down. You just started hearing cracking, cracking and that was it. It started dropping,” she said.

As the roof collapsed, she rushed to get her six kids, as well as herself, out safely.

“Five boys, one girl. I literally just started calling them out one by one to make sure nothing fell on them,” said Bryant.

She said that she has to move out due to the collapsed roof.

“I have to find somewhere for my kids to stay. We don’t have anywhere to go, this was our home,” said Bryant.

Bryant has set up a GoFundMe page. If you’d like to assist them, click here.

