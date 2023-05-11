DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash on Interstate 75 in Davie left a baby dead, sent a woman to the hospital and led to the hours-long closure of northbound lanes near Griffin Road.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene on the northbound express lanes, just north of Sheridan Street, Thursday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene just before 4:45 p.m., after the northbound lanes were shut down.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the black GMC SUV where the infant was riding was stopped illegally between the northbound express lanes when it was rear-ended by a white Ford pickup truck.

The GMC came to a stop on the express lanes against the concrete barrier wall.

The infant and the woman who was driving the GMC were trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters were able to extricate the victims.

A rescue chopper was seen landing on the highway, and a first responder approached one of the vehicles involved with a stretcher.

Paramedics reportedly administered CPR on the baby. Officials said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the woman who was driving the GMC appeared to be tending to the infant at the moment of impact.

The woman was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital. A victim who was inside the wrecked pickup truck refused transport.

Authorities initially shut down all northbound lanes. As of 7:30 p.m., only the express lanes remained closed from Miramar Parkway North. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

