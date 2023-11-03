FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After 178 days at Broward Health Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), baby “Forrest” is finally going home.

Born prematurely at just 30 weeks, Forrest weighed slightly over two pounds and faced numerous challenges, including four major surgeries.

However, he defied all the odds thanks to the dedicated care of the Broward Health NICU team and the support of his parents.

