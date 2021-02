PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are investigating the drowning death of a 1-year-old girl.

They said she was found unresponsive at the bottom of a pool at a home along Northwest 23rd Street and 93rd Way, Tuesday.

Rescue crews brought the child to the hospital where she later died.

