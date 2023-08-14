NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — The parents of a baby boy who was taken from them when their car was stolen with the child inside are breathing a sigh of relief after the toddler was found safe.

The 21-month-old is back in the hands of his family on Sunday night thanks to the good Samaritans who spotted him.

One of the good Samaritans, who identified herself as Denise, described the moment she found the baby abandoned on the street.

“As we drive by, we see the baby there, but my son had already seen the baby. He had to get his phone to come video call police,” she said.

Denise said they found the boy in a residential neighborhood, still in his car seat.

“Took the baby, we go to my house, and we wait for the police to come,” she said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and the boy’s parents arrived sonn after.

According to BSO detectives, a car was stolen near the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue near Fort Lauderdale with the toddler on board, just before 4 p.m.

Denise believes that whoever stole the car left the baby near her home.

Investigators said the child was not hurt.

As of late Sunday night, there is no word yet if the thief or the stolen vehicle have been found, as BSO detectives continue to investigate.

