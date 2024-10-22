FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman received roadside assistance by fire rescue crews when she went into labor while being driven to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene at Southwest 12th Court and 17th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the woman was being taken to Broward Health Medical Center by her sister, but she was going into labor and realized the birth of the child was imminent.

The sister pulled over to the side of the road and called 911.

After fighting heavy traffic, rescue crews arrived at the scene. They assessed that the mother was going to give birth at any second and put her in a fire rescue truck.

While en route to BHMC, officials said, the mother gave birth to a baby girl.

Video released by FLFR captures the mother holding her baby as they are being taken out of the ambulance outside the hospital.

Fire rescue said the baby is healthy, and her mother is doing well as she recovers in the hospital.

