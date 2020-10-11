Baby, 2 others hurt after car collides with SUV, slams into home near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews took a newborn baby and two other people to the hospital after, officials said, a car collided with an SUV in a neighborhood near Fort Lauderdale, sending the smaller vehicle into a home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1000 block of Northwest 29th Terrace, just before 11 a.m., Sunday.

First responders arrived to find a red SUV and a gray Hyundai Sonata that appeared to have collided.

“Two vehicles collided near an intersection,” said BSFR Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

Officials said the force of the impact caused the Sonata to careen into an area home, crashing through a brick wall and causing some damage to a bedroom.

7News cameras captured the SUV with front-end damage.

Investigators said the baby was on board the Sonata, and the child’s mother mother was behind the wheel.

“Fortunately, that child was in a child safety seat and was not injured seriously,” said Kane.

Paramedics transported the newborn baby, their mother and an adult riding in the SUV to Plantation General Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials continue to investigate.

