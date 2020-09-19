Awning collapse damages part of Dollar Tree in Margate; no injuries

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A partial awning collapse in front of a dollar store in Margate resulted in damage to part of the business.

Margate Police and Margate-Coconut Creek Fire units responded to the scene at the Dollar Tree at 330 South State Road 7, Saturday afternoon.

The collapse of the awning also caused nearby businesses to close.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.