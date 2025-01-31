FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the National Transportation Safety Board work to investigate the mid-air collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter near the nation’s capitol, aviation specialist are sharing their expert opinion on what could’ve transpired inside the helo, resulting in the deadliest plane crash in the U.S. since 2001.

“Based on the air traffic control transcripts alone it appears that there was some sort of confusion at a minimum,” said John Gagliano.

It might take a year or even longer for investigators to determine what caused the deadly plane crash in DC Wednesday night.

But former Naval Aviator, John Gagliano, said he’s confident, even this early on, there was confusion inside the Army helicopter.

“They were looking at something different or they didn’t recognize what they were looking, whatever the source of the confusion was in the cockpit of the Army helicopter we might never know that,” said Gagliano.

The Army pilots were wearing night vision goggles, investigators say.

Gagliano said they can present their fair share of challenges. Also once the googles are on things can look different.

“They only allow the user to see things in two dimensions like they’re looking at a tv screen or instead of a 3D movie screen,” said Gagliano.

The googles also limits a pilot’s peripheral vision.

“It’s like looking through binocular so you can only see straight in front of you,” said Gagliano.

And other experts agree.

“They have very limited field of view and so it may have been difficult for them to spot the other traffic,” said Alan Diehl, former NTSB Investigators.

It’s simply too early to know what claimed the lives of 67 innocent souls.

“We can not expect any quick resolution or quick findings to be had in this case,” said Gagliano.

Once the investigation is complete, hopefully something can be learned and certain preventative measures can be set in place but it will take time.

